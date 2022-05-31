Southeast Collision Conference to Take Place June 23-25

The Carolinas, Tennessee and Gulf States Collision Associations announced they will be holding the Southeast Collision Conference June 23-25 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, S.C.

Collision Hub will kick off the event on June 23. There will also be skill challenges (painting, welding and estimating) open to all, with a top prize of $1,000 cash for each category. Plus, the John Eagle Honda Fit vehicle will be on site (sponsored by Intrepid Direct), and there will be a free trade show featuring over 30 vendors with live product demos and breakout education classes.

If owners/managers sign up at full price, all other employees are $20 for both days (excluding Collision Hub) if they want to take classes (contact Josh Kent for special pricing). Special thanks goes out to Lombard Equipment, Calibrators of the Carolinas and ShopFix as platinum sponsors.