Spanesi Americas Adds Industry Veteran to Training Team

Spanesi Americas has announced the addition of Robert “Bob” Hiser to the Spanesi Training Team to meet the increasing demands for customer training and to better service the collision repair industry.

A graduate from Ferris State with a Bachelor of Science in Automotive Management, Bob is an industry veteran with over 30 years of OEM experience in the research, creation, and distribution of OEM repair processes and procedures for General Motors.

Bob brings a diverse skill set from his years within the collision repair industry, which includes holding positions as lead service engineer, product subject matter expert and collision repair facility manager.

“I am excited to join the team of Spanesi Americas,” said Hiser. “Spanesi is the only equipment provider that has such a wide array of products and services for the collision repair industry. With such endless possibilities, the entire atmosphere at Spanesi feels like it did when we launched the Saturn brand at GM. Saturn was a much different way of thinking about vehicle manufacturing, vehicle sales, service and support. I feel that same level of excitement at Spanesi due to their unique position within collision repair marketplace.

“I’ve always enjoyed working directly with collision repair technicians. I understand them and can relate to every personality in the shop. At Spanesi, I will be in the shops and providing the necessary training so that the collision repair technicians can fully leverage Spanesi’s extensive line of products to ensure that the repair meets OEM standards,” Hiser added. “In due time, I’ll be working with colleagues at each of the OEM’s in order to understand their current challenges when it comes to vehicle repairability.”

“Bob’s experience, industry knowledge and experience with advanced vehicle structures, fills an important position within the Training Department and the Spanesi Americas organization,” said Timothy Morgan, managing director and chief operating officer of Spanesi Americas. “I worked with Bob on numerous GM repair programs and his knack for simplicity demonstrated his connection with the pulse of the industry. Given Bob’s experience at the OEM level, we will be looking to Bob to help us ensure that Spanesi’s future products continue to exceed OEM expectations for our collision repair equipment offerings. We are extremely proud to welcome Bob to the Spanesi team.”