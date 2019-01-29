Spanesi Americas Recognizes Distributors for Excellence in 2018

Spanesi Americas announced that it recently recognized individual distributors for their 2018 contributions and accomplishments during its “2019 Kick Off” Distributor Meeting that was held at its North American operations center in Illinois.

Among those recognized was Anthony Iaboni, owner of Collision 360, for earning the “Distributor of the Year” award for 2018. Iaboni and his team’s activities in the Ontario Province in Canada set his organization’s efforts at the top of Spanesi America’s North American distributors.

“We are extremely proud of Anthony for all of his team’s accomplishments during 2018,” said Timothy Morgan, COO and managing director of Spanesi Americas. “When he left our distributor meeting in January 2018, he said that he wanted to be the number one Spanesi distributor in North America. Anthony sure did it in 2018! Anthony provided superior sales and service to Collision 360 and Spanesi customers throughout the Greater Toronto Area and the Province of Ontario.”

This is the first year that Iaboni and his team held Spanesi Americas top honors. In addition to earning the “Distributor of the Year” award, Iaboni also was recognized for the “1st Quarter Top Sales” award, “3rd Quarter Top Sales” award and the “2018 Most Improved Distributor in 2018” award. He was also included in the “2018 Directors Club” again in 2018.

Additional awards earned in 2018 included:

2nd Quarter Top Sales award, Nick Mattera and Todd Witten, Innovative Solutions and Technology from the New Jersey and New York areas of the U.S.

4th Quarter Top Sales award, Kyle Pinton, Complete Collision Equipment from the Southeast Texas/Louisiana area of the U.S.

The “2018 Directors Club” award goes to those individuals and organizations who have met or exceeded the needs of their territories in 2018. Included in this category are:

Steve Smith, Automotive Collision Equipment of Florida

Kevin Lombard, Lombard Equipment, Inc.

Anthony Iaboni, Collision 360 Ltd.

Dave Hardester, Capital Collision Equipment

Paul French, Tri-State Collision Equipment

Nick Mattera and Todd Witten, Innovative Collision Equipment

The “Most Improved Distributor in 2018” honors went to Iaboni for the largest sales improvement in 2018 compared to 2017.

Also, during the event, Spanesi Americas recognized Ruth King with the “Employee Appreciation Award” for outstanding customer service as a Spanesi Americas employee during 2018.

“Spanesi Americas and our distributors really made great strides in 2018 and exceeded all the expectations of the Spanesi Group,” said Morgan. “With the support of our extremely talented distributors, employees and collision repair industry-leading product and support offerings, we achieved incredible results in 2018. Spanesi Americas is coming off of our best year yet and we have an incredible amount of momentum moving into 2019. We have a lot of new products being released in 2019 and we are excited to deliver these exciting award-winning products to the collision repair industry.”