Spanesi Debuts New Virtual Tour of North American Headquarters

Spanesi Americas, Inc. announced it has launched a new 360° virtual tour of their North American headquarters.

Designed to feature the entire Spanesi 360° Concept, visitors are able to easily move around the facility to explore Spanesi’s equipment, products and service offerings. Spanesi developed this tour to better serve its customers as industry trade shows continue to be postponed, rescheduled and canceled.

The 360° virtual tour is available through the Spanesi Americas website. Presented with navigable 360° images, visitors can move virtually between equipment displays in order to access brochures, 360° videos, high-definition video, images and other related content, blending them into a single source of imagery, information and content interactions.

“When we first identified issues moving forward in-person with major collision repair industry events, such as the NORTHEAST trade show, SEMA, CCIF and over a dozen regional gatherings, we knew that we needed to do something special for the collision repair industry,” said Timothy W. Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “I challenged our team to create a way that we could truly showcase our incredibly broad product and service offerings to our customers.”

Featured displays include:

Touch electronic measuring system

PULL UP! repair system

Multibench workstation

106 EXT frame straightening bench (with upper body system)

Universal jig system

14,500A squeeze-type resistance spot welding (STRSW) machine

Q5.2 3 torch MIG/MAG welding machine

Q5.1 single torch welding machine

Michelangelo spraybooth, preparation station

Spanesi’s exclusive customizable furniture collection

Visitors are also given exclusive access to Spanesi’s offices, training classroom, training center, welder training area and warehouses.

“The entire organization rallied around the creation of the 360° Virtual Tour,” said Karl A. Kirschenman, director of Corporate Communication and Technology for Spanesi Americas, Inc. “One of the challenges that we had to overcome was how to show Spanesi’s diverse line of products in a single location so that it made sense. We are really proud to be able to display to North America everything we have to offer the collision repair industry. As our product lines continue to grow, we will continue to expand our 360° Virtual Tour.”

Visitors will also have access to Spanesi’s live chat and technical support features within the 360° virtual tour during normal business hours. Private tours can be scheduled by contacting Spanesi Americas at (224) 772-6374 or [email protected].