Spanesi Introduces New Webinar Series
Spanesi Americas, Inc. announced that, after successfully debuting the Spanesi Interactive Channel in October 2021, the channel will become a permanent offering from the company.
Beginning in March 2022, the Spanesi Interactive Channel will return with all-new guests discussing relevant topics, product training, tutorials, collision industry issues and business growth strategies. Events are scheduled monthly and free to attend with pre-registration.
On March 10, 2022, at 12 CDT, John S. Shoemaker of BASF. will present “Beyond Blueprinting.” Shoemaker brings real-world collision repair experience to the table as he discusses the industry’s challenges today.
“Following the enormous success of Spanesi Interactive Week, we received a flood of requests to continue providing educational webinars with relevant topics to the collision repair industry,” said Timothy W. Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas. “We are very excited to have John join us for our webinar this month. John’s decades of experience in our industry and his expert insights reflect Spanesi’s dedication to delivering high-quality content to our viewership.”
“It’s exciting to be able to deliver value to our customers 24 hours a day. Spanesi prides itself in delivering high-quality collision repair equipment, service and training. Now, we are adding additional content to help the industry adjust to a continuously changing business environment.”
For more information, click here or call (224) 772-6384.