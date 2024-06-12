Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Spanesi announced it is offering training courses at its U.S. headquarters in Naperville, Ill., to provide collision repairers an opportunity to learn from their factory-trained individuals who deliver training across North America.

Upcoming training dates are:

Touch Training Course – Aug. 20-21, 2024

106 and Universal Jig Training Course – Aug. 22, 2024

Touch Training Course – Oct. 15-16, 2024

106 and Universal Jig Training Course – Oct. 17, 2024

Touch Training Course – Dec. 10-11, 2024

106 and Universal Jig Training Course – Dec. 12, 2024

In the Touch Measuring Course, which takes place from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., attendees will learn the core fundamentals required to operate the Touch measuring system. Measure the vehicle, identify damage and produce a damage report. Learn to measure live while damage is corrected.

In the 106 Bench and Universal Jig Course, which takes place from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., attendees will learn how to operate the 100 series bench, read universal jig setup sheets and build the jigs and anchor the vehicle for structural re-alignment or part replacement. Learn to use the Touch measuring system with the 100 series bench and universal jigs.

This training is no charge for current Spanesi customers. For non-customers and expired software users, the cost is $795.

To register for training, click here.