Spanesi Partners with KTL Restorations for SEMA Show

Spanesi, who is celebrating their 50th year in the auto collision industry, has partnered with KTL Restorations, Inc. for the 2019 SEMA Show.

KTL Restorations will be unveiling Pinnacle in the Spanesi booth at SEMA, located in North Hall, booth #10639.

Pinnacle will be displayed inside of Spanesi’s Michelangelo spray booth, customized with glass walls and glass doors for viewing by SEMA attendees.

Look for unveiling time and details closer to November!