Spanesi Presents Spanesi Interactive Week Oct. 25-29, 2021

Spanesi Americas, Inc., a leading provider of light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicle collision repair equipment, has announced it will be holding Spanesi Interactive Week Oct. 25-29, 2021. Spanesi Interactive week is free to attend, and all events are being broadcast virtually to accommodate customers from all around the world.

Spanesi Interactive Week is structured to appeal to all roles within today’s modern collision repair facility. This year’s agenda lists special guests from vehicle manufacturers, leading-edge technology organizations, education, collision repair business owners and more. Sessions are scheduled at convenient times throughout each day. Attendees will need to register for Spanesi Interactive Week.

“We are excited to ‘go live’ with a global audience this year,” said Timothy W. Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “Due to travel restrictions and other impediments to attending in-person events in 2021, Spanesi Americas decided to bring the events to our customers. After presenting the idea to our industry friends, partners and colleagues, the response was overwhelmingly positive.”

Added Spanesi Americas Director of Corporate Communication and Technology Karl Kirschenman, “To communicate, train, demonstrate and support our remote employees and vast distributor network, Spanesi Americas added an extensive technology foundation to reach those individuals and organizations effectively. After Spanesi Americas decided not to participate in some major trade shows again in 2021, Tim asked how we could do more to meet our customers’ needs with additional content delivery. It was then we decided to bring Spanesi Interactive online to meet those needs.”

The first session begins on Monday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. CDT, and there will be multiple programs each day until the afternoon of Oct. 29, 2021. Registrants will have the ability to re-watch session recordings after they air live.

Additional Spanesi Interactive events will be held in the coming months as Spanesi Americas continues to deliver high-quality content to the collision repair industry.

For additional information about Spanesi Interactive Week, click here.

