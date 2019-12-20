Spanesi Sponsors USMCA Forum in Naperville, Ill.

Spanesi was the presenting sponsor of the USMCA Forum, “Connecting Your Business to a Global Market,” held Dec. 12, 2019 at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville, Ill. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) hosted the event, which covered key provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA), their implications on regional business, as well the economic aftereffects it may incite.

Spanesi is a company that knows the significance of the agreement.

“Spanesi Americas, Inc., is wholly owned by Spanesi SpA in Italy and operates in over 100 countries globally today,” said Tim Morgan, COO and managing director of Spanesi. “Trade between the USA, Canada and Mexico is a very important part of our business as we continue to grow our operation in North America. USMCA is very important to all parties in trade between these countries and offers protections for all involved.”

The NACC assembled a distinguished panel of presenters, including:

Reyna Torres Mendivil from the Mexican Consulate General in Chicago and John Cruickshank of the Canadian Consulate General of Chicago, who provided a unique trade perspective from their respective country.

Cindy Tomei of the Illinois Manufacturers Association shared global trade data from the area.

Jeff Davis, vice president of sales administration and marketing for Phoenix Packaging who trades globally, spoke about the direct impact USMCA has locally.

“Information shared at the USMCA Forum was valuable to our members and all to all businesses who were looking to expand their markets to our closest neighbors of Canada and Mexico,” said Kaylin Risvold, president and CEO of the NACC. “This event highlighted the success of our members who are currently major players in a global economy and gave great information to businesses looking to expand beyond the U.S. borders.”

Added Reba Osborne, director of government affairs for the NACC, “I was thrilled to have had such a dynamic panel presenting valuable information at the USMCA forum. We are committed to providing relevant programming to keep our members abreast of legislation that will impact their business operations. The USMCA will have a resounding impact on how our businesses operate in a global market.”