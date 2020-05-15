Connect with us

Spanesi Welders Included in Tesla Body Repair Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Spanesi announced that the Spanesi 14500A squeeze-type resistance spot welder (STRSW) and the Q5.2 three-torch synergic MIG/MAG welder have been included in the Tesla Body Repair Program-approved Global Tooling Master List.

Both Spanesi welders underwent stringent certification testing standards administered by Intertek Group, a global leader in the assurance, testing, inspection and certification of equipment for industries around the globe.

“We are very happy to add more Spanesi equipment to Tesla’s approved equipment list to Tesla Approved Body Shop Program,” said Timothy W. Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas, Inc. “Spanesi continues to be a leader in the collision repair equipment industry, and our products reflect the Spanesi passion for innovation.”

For more information on the Spanesi 14500A and the Q5.2 welders, contact Spanesi Americas at (224) 772-6374 or [email protected].

