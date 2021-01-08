Spirit West Motor Carriage Achieves Subaru Certification

Spirit West Motor Carriage announced it has become a Subaru Certified Collision Center, capable of providing the proper training and equipment necessary to restore vehicles to original factory specifications.

In business since 1977, Spirit West has multiple OEM certification programs, including BMW, Chrysler, Fiat, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Nissan, Volvo and now Subaru.

Being a Subaru Certified Collision Center, Spirit West now also has the ability to accurately recalibrate the components of Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

“We are proud to add certification and recognition from yet another automaker,” said Tracy Saake, co-owner of Spirit West. “These OEM certifications illustrate our investment and commitment to our customers.”