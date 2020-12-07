Killer Tools has introduced the Paint Pro, which allows a painter to spray efficiently with warm air.

The benefits of painting with warm air include:

Faster flash times

Faster dry times

Clear flow-out like glass

This can reduce the run time of a booth as well as reduce the need to buff for texture.

One painter said, “I’m saving 15 to 20% in clear with a better finish and less buffing.”

The Paint Pro can be set at three temperature settings with a six-hour time for automatic shutdown. Part nos. ART245 and ART245CF (with mobility cart filter and 20-foot cord).

For more information, visit killertools.com.