Connect with us

Products

Spray with Warm Air with Killer Tools’ Paint Pro

The benefits of painting with warm air include faster flash times, faster dry times and clear flow-out like glass.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Killer Tools has introduced the Paint Pro, which allows a painter to spray efficiently with warm air.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The benefits of painting with warm air include:

  • Faster flash times
  • Faster dry times
  • Clear flow-out like glass

This can reduce the run time of a booth as well as reduce the need to buff for texture.

One painter said, “I’m saving 15 to 20% in clear with a better finish and less buffing.”

The Paint Pro can be set at three temperature settings with a six-hour time for automatic shutdown. Part nos. ART245 and ART245CF (with mobility cart filter and 20-foot cord).

For more information, visit killertools.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Clore Automotive Introduces Light-N-Carry LED Flood Light

Products: Auto Magic Launches Ceramic Magic Spray

Products: Sherwin-Williams Introduces Sunfire PRO Refinish System

Products: Hunter Releases New Heavy-Duty Four-Post Lift

Advertisement

on

Spray with Warm Air with Killer Tools' Paint Pro

on

Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

on

Milwaukee Tool Releases Next-Generation M18 ROVER Flood Light

on

Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service & Diagnostic Tablet
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Crash Champions Completes Rebrand of Pacific Elite

Shop Operations: Taming the Wild West: Westgate Auto Body

Products: Polyvance Releases Two New Welding Rods

Consolidators: Virtual Convention Set for ABRA, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA

News: AirPro Diagnostics Partners with adasThink
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Repair Shop Loans

Repair Shop Loans
Phone: 800-331-5542
7 Maiden Ln, Staten Island NY 10307
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect