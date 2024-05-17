SRP Products Launches Velocity Contaminant Removal System

SRP Products announced it has launched a new three-part contaminant removal system, Velocity CR-007. Unlike any other product on the market, the Velocity CR-007 system is uniquely designed to target both natural and industrial contaminants, ensuring a thoroughly clean and optimal bonding surface for windshield installation every time.

“Recognizing the challenges windshield installers face in achieving consistent results, we developed Velocity CR-007 to fill a critical gap in the market,” said Louis Tremblay, vice president of operations, Products Division, Fix Network. “Velocity CR-007 goes beyond basic cleaning to ensure consistent and predictable bonding surfaces for efficient windshield installation every time.”

This comprehensive solution was introduced to ensure that the windshield is free of all types of residue and contaminants that could compromise the integrity of the installation.

The complete system consists of Velocity-A, B and X, each designed to target a specific contaminant to ensure consistently clean windshield installation surfaces.

Velocity CR-007-A is designed to combat natural contaminants such as pollen, dirt, tree sap and stubborn fingerprints, while Velocity CR-007-B tackles industrial contaminants such as grease, oil and car wax. When used together, Velocity CR-007-A and B provide a finished surface ready for primer and windshield application.

Velocity CR-007-X provides heavy-duty performance by removing adhesives, urethanes and other stubborn deposits left behind by encapsulated windshields or plastic-framed glass.

The Velocity CR-007 system is designed to integrate seamlessly with the entire SRP Velocity line, providing installers with unparalleled windshield installation solutions. The complete system is available for purchase at authorized SRP Products distributors online and across the U.S.

For more information and a full list of distribution partners, click here.