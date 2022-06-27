 St. Louis First Responders Learn New Rescue Skills via NABC FREE Program
News

St. Louis First Responders Participate in NABC FREE Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

More than 30 first responders from St. Louis fire departments and surrounding areas gathered May 23 for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program, Miner's Towing, Farmers Insurance and SENTINEL Emergency Solutions/HURST Jaws of Life.

St. Louis first responders learn new emergency extrication techniques at the NABC F.R.E.E. event.

When drivers in St. Louis have an accident, they rely on the community’s first responders to be there to help them to safety. And when they’re driving a late-model vehicle with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging.

To provide first responders with additional information on electric vehicles, Mike McConnell from Tesla provided technical information about Tesla vehicles via a remote broadcast to the classroom segment of the NABC F.R.E.E. program.

The NABC FREE program helps first responders stay abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design, including high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems and onboard technology. Alternative fuel systems found in electric and hybrid vehicles present new challenges for first responders on the accident scene.

Farmers Insurance provided the vehicles, and SENTINEL Emergency Solutions/HURST Jaws of Life supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.

Connect
BodyShop Business