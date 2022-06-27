St. Louis First Responders Learn New Rescue Skills via NABC FREE Program

More than 30 first responders from St. Louis fire departments and surrounding areas gathered May 23 for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program, Miner’s Towing, Farmers Insurance and SENTINEL Emergency Solutions/HURST Jaws of Life.

St. Louis first responders learn new emergency extrication techniques at the NABC F.R.E.E. event.

When drivers in St. Louis have an accident, they rely on the community’s first responders to be there to help them to safety. And when they’re driving a late-model vehicle with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging.

To provide first responders with additional information on electric vehicles, Mike McConnell from Tesla provided technical information about Tesla vehicles via a remote broadcast to the classroom segment of the NABC F.R.E.E. program.