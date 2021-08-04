The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Ed Mondragon, a property and casualty (P&C) claims consultant in State Farm’s Consulting Services department, has joined CIECA’s board of trustees effective immediately. In his new role, Mondragon will support CIECA’s mission to develop and promote electronic data integration standards.

“I have a passion for improvements that benefit customers and employee experiences,” said Mondragon. “As a CIECA board member, I am excited about networking with other industry professionals and carrying on CEICA’s tradition of developing and promoting electronic communication standards that allow the collision industry to be more efficient.” Added CIECA Executive Director Paul Barry, “We welcome Ed to CIECA’s board of trustees. He will be a valuable addition to the board with his industry background.” A State Farm representative has been involved on the CIECA Board of Trustees since the organization’s inception in 1994. This is Mondragon’s first opportunity to sit on an industry board. He has attended and participated in CIECA meetings over his career and said he is looking forward to helping CIECA fulfill its mission and vision.

“Creating standards is critical to enable collision repairers, insurers, rental car companies and other stakeholders to improve accuracy and efficiency,” said Mondragon. “Having an e-commerce-enabled collision industry that allows industry segments to communicate electronically, independent of platform or software used, ultimately benefits the collision repair industry and realizes success by eliminating waste and enhancing mutual customer and employee experiences.” As the vehicle and collision industry continues to evolve, Mondragon said there has been and will continue to be considerable advancement in telematics, ADAS, electric vehicles and other automotive, collision repair and safety technologies. “We live in very exciting times with so much opportunity,” said Mondragon. “Today’s vehicles are basically computers with wheels, and we will continue to see an expansion of the data that drives them.”

