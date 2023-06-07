State Farm Hit with Class Action Over Luxury Vehicle Repairs

According to an article from insurancebusinessmag.com, a class action lawsuit has been filed against State Farm accusing them of short-paying policyholders with high-value luxury vehicles.

According to the article, the suit was filed in Broward County, Fla., on May 18 and stems from an incident involving Assaf and Ada Sasson, who owned an all-electric 2022 Porsche Taycan insured with State Farm for over $100,000.

An initial breach of contract complaint was filed against State Farm in August 2022 involving this incident, but attorneys said they discovered evidence suggesting that State Farm has consistently failed to honor the policy requirements for determining collision benefits on high-value vehicles.

