Steck Debuts Extended Clip Release Tool

Steck has debuted its new Extended Clip Release Tool to help with accessing hard-to-reach clips.

The Extended Clip Release Tool is made in the USA and laser cut from 1/8” hot rolled steel with a beveled end. Uniquely designed, the tool is 18” long which allows bi-directional access to grip under the clips that sit deep in the door panel. Using the beveled end with a large 6” handle allows the technician to twist and raise the interior door panel clips.

The beveled end also provides the ability to release the Ford truck bed rail plastic caps by using the same twisting motion saving replacement rail cap costs.

The tool saves the technician up to 10 minutes by allowing access to grip clips that are not easily accessible with traditional levers.

Check out the “Extended Clip Release Tool” on Steck’s web page at www.steckmfg.com.

To see a demo video of the tool, click here.