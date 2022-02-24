Students, Businesses Connect Through Adopt-A-School Program

The ASE Education Foundation is reminding the automotive industry about the Adopt-A-School program, where businesses can connect with potential employees who are currently enrolled in automotive training classes in their respective communities.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“Right now, there are students taking automotive training classes at the local high school or college in preparation for entering the workforce,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “The good news is that schools are providing students with the fundamental training they need to get started. Through the foundation’s Adopt-A-School program, businesses can connect with local schools and their students and develop a beneficial partnership for years to come.” The goal of the Adopt-A-School program is to create partnerships between employers and schools in their respective communities and help train and prepare the next generation of automotive service professionals to enter the workforce. Businesses and industry organizations have the opportunity to mentor and hire future employees via the program.

Advertisement

“The business-school partnership needs to be a two-way street,” said Coley. “Schools want to provide well-trained entry-level technicians, but they need the help and input of businesses to be successful and meet their employment needs. Schools need partners from the industry to provide advice and guidance, explain the varied career opportunities available to their students and help those students get the hands-on experience that will grow their skills and encourage them to stick with an automotive career. “When a business supports a local school’s training program, they are not only building the future pipeline of talent for their shops, but can also grow community awareness for their business, find candidates for a variety of jobs in their company and build teamwork and morale.”

Advertisement