 Students, Businesses Connect Through Adopt-A-School Program
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Students, Businesses Connect Through Adopt-A-School Program

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Association News

on

Videos of the Week
Advertisement
Do You Fall Prey to Wash Bay Diagnostics? (VIDEO)

Understanding Vehicle Sensor Angle (VIDEO)

Learn why the angle of vehicle sensors such as radar and cameras is critical to how they "see".

The Importance of a Vehicle Pre-Scan (VIDEO)

Learn why it's important to perform a pre-repair scan on every vehicle you repair.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

Products: Value-Driven OTOFIX Automotive Diagnostics Brand Launched

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Association News

News: Videos of the Week

Current Issues

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Students, Businesses Connect Through Adopt-A-School Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The ASE Education Foundation is reminding the automotive industry about the Adopt-A-School program, where businesses can connect with potential employees who are currently enrolled in automotive training classes in their respective communities.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Right now, there are students taking automotive training classes at the local high school or college in preparation for entering the workforce,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “The good news is that schools are providing students with the fundamental training they need to get started. Through the foundation’s Adopt-A-School program, businesses can connect with local schools and their students and develop a beneficial partnership for years to come.”

The goal of the Adopt-A-School program is to create partnerships between employers and schools in their respective communities and help train and prepare the next generation of automotive service professionals to enter the workforce. Businesses and industry organizations have the opportunity to mentor and hire future employees via the program.

Advertisement

“The business-school partnership needs to be a two-way street,” said Coley. “Schools want to provide well-trained entry-level technicians, but they need the help and input of businesses to be successful and meet their employment needs. Schools need partners from the industry to provide advice and guidance, explain the varied career opportunities available to their students and help those students get the hands-on experience that will grow their skills and encourage them to stick with an automotive career.

“When a business supports a local school’s training program, they are not only building the future pipeline of talent for their shops, but can also grow community awareness for their business, find candidates for a variety of jobs in their company and build teamwork and morale.”

Advertisement

To get started, visit the Adopt-A-School section of the ASE Education Foundation website here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Collision Industry to Fund Consumer-Facing PSA Campaign

Associations: Registration Now Open for 2022 WIN Educational Conference

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Dynamic Autobody in Columbiana, Ohio

Consolidators: Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Washington

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business