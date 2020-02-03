Study Looks at Automotive Electronics Advancements

ResearchandMarkets.com has just released its “Advancements in Automotive Electronics” report, which focuses on capturing emerging technologies enabling the development of advanced automotive electronics solutions in the automotive industry. Technologies profiled in the report include technologies enabling advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), automotive body electronics, automotive entertainment and connectivity, automotive powertrain and chassis, and automotive safety technologies.

Advances in sensor technology that enhance navigation and object detection, advanced braking systems, image processing algorithms and machine vision have created opportunities for automotive manufacturers to explore a wide range of automotive electronics solutions. Miniaturization of electronic components, product convergence and smart device adoption facilitate developments in the advanced driver assistance and electric vehicle (EV) industries.

In the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), vehicle connectivity is considered to be crucial. In addition to apps that speak to each other, future connected vehicles can communicate with the surrounding environment, resulting in different forms of business opportunities with the data collected. Radar, vision and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system technologies can be expected to have a high impact in making vehicles fully autonomous with enhanced safety features, according to the research firm. The study also shows that advancements in electronic control units (ECUs) and powertrains can be expected to be pivotal in the adoption of EVs.

