Subaru Approves Opus IVS Diagnostic Tools for Certified Network

Opus IVS announced that Subaru of America, Inc. has approved the DriveSafe and ScanSafe diagnostic tools for use within the Subaru Certified Collision Network. The DriveSafe and ScanSafe devices both utilize OEM Subaru SSM3 and SSM4 software and the OEM Denso DST vehicle communication interface.

Opus IVS, an industry leader in vehicle communication hardware and remote diagnostic services, provides a dedicated support team to the collision sector, which includes scanning, ECU programming/coding, ADAS calibration and brand-specific technical support. The Opus IVS tool suite also is integrated with CCC One Estimating software, providing a streamlined and consistent workflow solution.

“Opus IVS is excited to be selected as an approved partner with Subaru of America, Inc.,” said Brian Herron, president of OPUS IVS. “For over 20 years, our rich heritage of engineering and software development with OEMs, combined with industry-leading technical support, has allowed us to assist independent repair shops with the repair of modern, complex vehicles. The collision sector continues to be on the front lines of technical repairs, and the usage of up-to-date OEM scanning software, service information and repair procedures is essential in ensuring a vehicle is returned safely to the motorist.”