Suburban Manufacturing Introduces New Hose Bundle Label

Python Protective Covers, a division of Suburban Manufacturing Group, has introduced the Sidewinder Signal Sleeve, a color-coded sleeve to label hose bundles that eliminates the need to manually label or mark sleeves or hoses.

The Signal Sleeve, which comes in a variety of colors, unlimited prints and multiple logo options, was designed specifically as an economical solution for hose, cable and wire management.

The sleeve is designed using high-tenacity textured nylon with a light coating of polyurethane to offer abrasion resistance and a water-repellent finish. Signal Sleeve offers extreme hook-and-loop closure, allowing the sleeve to be applied post-assembly. This style fastener has proven to reduce costs associated to installation or maintenance by up to 70%. It is also lightweight and flexible, provides a clean and professional look to any application, and is an economical solution for a variety of bundling.

