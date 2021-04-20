Connect with us

Products

Suburban Manufacturing Introduces New Hose Bundle Label

The Sidewinder Signal Sleeve eliminates the need to manually label or mark sleeves or hoses.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Python Protective Covers, a division of Suburban Manufacturing Group, has introduced the Sidewinder Signal Sleeve, a color-coded sleeve to label hose bundles that eliminates the need to manually label or mark sleeves or hoses.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Signal Sleeve, which comes in a variety of colors, unlimited prints and multiple logo options, was designed specifically as an economical solution for hose, cable and wire management.

The sleeve is designed using high-tenacity textured nylon with a light coating of polyurethane to offer abrasion resistance and a water-repellent finish. Signal Sleeve offers extreme hook-and-loop closure, allowing the sleeve to be applied post-assembly. This style fastener has proven to reduce costs associated to installation or maintenance by up to 70%. It is also lightweight and flexible, provides a clean and professional look to any application, and is an economical solution for a variety of bundling.

For more information, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Cobalt Step Drill Bits

Products: Snap-on Introduces Circuit Tester Kits

Products: Milwaukee Tool Adds New Knee Pads to PPE Offering

Products: CalPro ADAS Solutions Launches ADAS IdentiScan Product

Advertisement

on

Suburban Manufacturing Introduces New Hose Bundle Label

on

Goliath Carts Introduces ADAS Calibration and Scanning Cart

on

Milwaukee Unveils Ratchets with Flexible Head Design

on

Grade D Breathable Air from Martech
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Goliath Carts Introduces ADAS Calibration and Scanning Cart

News: New Report Predicts Global Growth of Electric Vehicles

News: AirPro Diagnostics Enters Licensing Agreement with Auto Techcelerators

News: Volkswagen AG Approves Car-O-Liner Resistance Spot Welder

Products: Suburban Manufacturing Introduces New Hose Bundle Label
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kapci Coatings

Kapci Coatings
Contact: John BallardPhone: 972-243-2879Phone: 469-396-1801Fax: 972-243-2887
11929 Denton Dr, Dallas TX 75234
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business