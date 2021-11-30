 SUN Collision Adds New Features to Advanced Interactive Wiring Diagrams
SUN Collision Adds New Features to Advanced Interactive Wiring Diagrams

Repairify Joins Forces with One Guard Inspections

NABC Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Orlando Veterans

ASA Announces Technology and Telematics Podcast Series
News

SUN Collision Adds New Features to Advanced Interactive Wiring Diagrams

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The latest release of SUN Collision Repair Information, a brand of Snap-on Incorporated, includes exclusive features that have been added to its wiring diagrams, enhancing diagram navigation and making connectors, grounds and splices not only searchable but also interactive.

“Since we launched SUN Collision two years ago, we have made significant improvements to the wiring diagrams, streamlining navigation and linking diagrams to component information,” said Scott DeGiorgio, general manager, SUN Collision. “Building on those enhancements, we are pleased to introduce the latest interactive features to help save our customers even more time when working on complex electrical issues.”

The new enhancements to SUN Collision Repair Information streamline navigation within a diagram set or from one diagram set to a completely different diagram set, as well as add interactivity to connectors, grounds and splices. Improvements also include a dropdown history that shows the previous 10 diagrams viewed in a session.

Components, connectors, grounds and splices are searchable in 1Search and include active hyperlinks that take users directly to related content, such as location, connector views and replacement procedures. The software not only takes the user to the specific diagram, but when the diagram is opened the component, connector, ground or splice will be in focus with all the traces already highlighted. Advanced interactive wiring diagrams also allow users to navigate via the diagram directly to repair information for components.

SUN Collision Repair Information offers collision repair facilities a comprehensive source of repair information that covers all types of repairs, both collision and mechanical, and includes complete OEM coverage and SureTrack Real Fixes based on actual mechanical repair solutions that expert technicians have used to solve the same problem.

Additional features in SUN Collision include:

  • Materials, body and frame, paint and finish
  • ADAS quick reference
  • Repair information searchable by part number
  • User-friendly graphical layout
  • 1Search Plus advanced search engine
  • Mobile friendly

For more information, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

