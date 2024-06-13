 SUN Collision Brings Back Thank You Thursdays Sweepstakes

SUN Collision is celebrating Automotive Service Professionals Month in June with the return of its “Thank You Thursdays!” sweepstakes.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years.
SUN Collision is celebrating Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM) in June with the return of its “Thank You Thursdays!” sweepstakes. One winner of a $100 gift card will be announced each Thursday on the SUN Collision Facebook page through July 4.

“We are thrilled to bring back our SUN Collision ‘Thank You Thursdays!’ sweepstakes in recognition of Automotive Service Professionals Month in June,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “We extend our deepest thanks to all the collision technicians and service professionals across the country for their hard work and dedication to the auto care industry. Every day, they are performing essential services for the motoring public by keeping their vehicles in safe, dependable operating condition.”

To enter the sweepstakes, visit SUN Collision on Facebook and click on the link to fill out the online form by Thursday, June 27, 2024. Each entry is valid for the duration of the sweepstakes period.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June 2024 as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM). ASPM serves as a way to recognize vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence.

For more information about SUN Collision, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

