SUN Collision to Demo 1Search Plus Technology at Regional Conferences

The information source for the collision repair industry.
SUN Collision will be showcasing its collision repair technology at the Southeast Collision Conference May 16-18 and Midwest Collision Repair Conference May 31-June 1.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

SUN Collision, a brand of Snap-on Incorporated, announced it will showcase its collision repair technology at two regional industry conferences this month, demonstrating how its 1Search Plus technology is redefining how technicians access OEM information for collision and mechanical repairs.

SUN Collision invites attendees to visit their exhibits at the Southeast Collision Conference & Trade Show May 16-18 in Greensboro, N.C., and the Midwest Collision Repair Conference May 31-June 1 in Overland Park, Kan.

Attendees will see firsthand how the software’s search technology and intuitive dashboard significantly streamline repair processes and enhance shop efficiency. SUN Collision representatives will also demonstrate the capabilities of its new Repair Package, driven by 1Seach Plus, which enables service writers/estimators to generate fast, accurate blueprints with a few clicks.

“Our software is designed to empower technicians to make it easy to access the information they need to perform fast, accurate repairs,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “1Search Plus is our core technology that simplifies the search process. It enables technicians to cut through the clutter and quickly navigate to the information they need.”

The 1Search Plus dashboard features a unique, card-based layout that aligns with a technician’s workflow. Each card represents a specific category or task, including materials, component location, parts and labor, remove and replace, and technical bulletins.

Attendees will also learn how 1Search Plus makes it easy to access OEM information for ADAS, including sensors, cameras, radar systems and control modules that improve driver safety. The 1Search dashboard includes a Driver Assist (ADAS) Quick Link button that provides a comprehensive overview of ADAS components for a selected vehicle, including detailed procedures, specifications and diagrams needed for repair and calibration.

Additionally, SUN Collision representatives will demonstrate how to streamline complex electrical repairs with the software’s advanced interactive wiring diagrams that guide users directly to the specific diagram for the component searched for — with traces automatically highlighted. With active hyperlinks, technicians can quickly identify components and access detailed information using 1Search Plus, saving time and ensuring accuracy in electrical repairs.

For information about SUN Collision, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

