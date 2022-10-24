SUN Collision to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show

SUN Collision is inviting attendees of the 2022 SEMA Show to visit SUN Collision in the Snap-on Total Shop SolutionsTSS booth no. 32017 to learn how the collision repair software makes it easy to access factory-direct information, including ADAS information, to increase efficiency and profit margins.

“As ADAS technology becomes more complex and interconnected, repairing ADAS-equipped vehicles presents a greater challenge for collision repair shops,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager, SUN Collision. “We look forward to meeting with SEMA attendees and having the opportunity to show how SUN Collision Repair Information can help shops meet these challenges so technicians can quickly repair and return the vehicles back to their safe operating condition.” Bonneau and other SUN representatives will be on hand at the booth to conduct product demonstrations and discuss SUN Collision’s full range of capabilities. Everyone who participates in a demo will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a $1,000 Best Buy gift certificate.

Bonneau noted that during a collision, any damage to the body and frame is also likely to damage the vehicle’s suite of ADAS components, including cameras, radar systems, sensors and control modules. Even a minor fender bender can disrupt the mounting positions of these systems, so shops need quick access to ADAS repair information to efficiently calibrate the components back to their original manufacturing specifications. Technicians need repair resources as advanced as the vehicles they repair. As a special deal, those who purchase a John Bean TRU-Point ADAS calibration system will receive a complementary two-month subscription to SUN Collision Repair Information. Together, SUN and TRU-Point products provide an all-in-one solution for OEM collision and repair procedures to help technicians increase productivity.

SUN Collision provides comprehensive OEM repair information and procedures for body and frame, paint and finish, and materials for all makes and models. Driven by a powerful 1Search search engine, the software also includes a quick link to ADAS information, making it easy to diagnose, repair and calibrate ADAS components including sensors, cameras, radar systems and control modules. The software’s database is kept current throughout the year, with ongoing updates and repair information for the latest model year vehicles. Subscribers automatically receive new information as it becomes available, giving them most current repair data to reference.

