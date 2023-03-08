SUN Collision to Exhibit at NORTHEAST Show

SUN Collision announced it will showcase its auto collision repair software at the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 17-19, 2023 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey. The event is presented by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers/New Jersey (AASP/NJ) and attracts collision repair professionals throughout the region.

“We look forward to exhibiting at the NORTHEAST conference again this year and having the opportunity to show attendees how the latest enhancements to SUN Collision Repair Information can help meet the challenges of repairing today’s complex vehicles,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager of SUN Collision. “Technicians need repair resources as advanced as the vehicles they repair. They need to locate OEM procedures quickly and cost effectively to return vehicles back to their safe operating condition.”

Bonneau and other company representatives will be on hand at booth no. 523 to showcase SUN Collision’s full range of capabilities, including a new repair package that will enable body shops to instantly gather all relevant information about a job — such as repair procedures, OEM part numbers, illustrations and diagrams — with a click of a button.

Attendees will also learn how the software makes it easy to repair and calibrate vehicles equipped with ADAS, including sensors, cameras, radar systems and control modules that improve driver safety. The mounting positions of these systems can be easily disrupted during collisions, so technicians need quick and accurate ADAS information to calibrate the components back to their original manufacturing specifications.

With a click link to ADAS information, SUN Collision provides the full picture of a vehicle’s ADAS features and components, displayed in a table format, along with clickable links to specific detailed repair and calibration information for that vehicle.

The SUN Collision booth will be co-located with John Bean, part of the Snap-on brand family and developer of Tru-Point ADAS calibration system. Together, SUN and Tru-Point products provide a one-stop solution for OEM collision and repair procedures to help technicians increase productivity.

In partnership with John Bean, purchasers of Tru-Point will receive a complimentary two-month subscription to SUN Collision Repair Information.

For more information about SUN Collision and its products, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.