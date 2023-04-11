 SUN Collision to Exhibit at Southeast Collision Conference

SUN Collision announced it will be exhibiting at the Southeast Collision Conference in booth no. 122 April 13-15 at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Va.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SUN Collision announced it will be exhibiting at the Southeast Collision Conference in booth no. 122 April 13-15 at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Va. Learn how the latest enhancements to the SUN Collision repair information software can help technicians meet the challenges of repairing today’s complex vehicles.

“We look forward to showcasing our latest software enhancements at our booth, including a new repair package that helps automate the process of researching and producing blueprints for collision repairs,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “The new feature saves time and money for auto body shops while increasing accuracy of estimates.”

With just a few clicks, service writers and estimators can produce a comprehensive repair package that details all relevant information about a job — including repair procedures, illustrations and diagrams — as well as associated OEM part numbers. The feature provides documented support for insurance claims and limits liability for the shop.

Attendees will also learn how the SUN Collision software makes it easy to diagnose, repair and calibrate today’s advanced vehicles, including those equipped with ADAS. With a quick link to ADAS information, the software provides the full picture of a vehicle’s ADAS features and components, including sensors, cameras and control modules, with clickable links to specific detailed repair and calibration information for that vehicle.

The Southeast Collision Conference is presented by the Carolinas Collision Association and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association. For more information, click here.

For more information about SUN Collision and its products, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

