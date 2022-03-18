News: SUN Collision to Showcase Repair Info at NORTHEAST Show
SUN Collision announced it will be showcasing its advanced repair information software at the 2022 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey. The event is presented by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) and attracts collision repair professionals throughout the region.
At booth no. 118, SUN Collision Repair Information representatives, including Scott DeGiorgio, general manager, will be on hand to demonstrate the latest features of the comprehensive software suite.
“SUN Collision uniquely provides a one-stop shop solution for all repairs — both collision and mechanical — along with the best interactive wiring diagrams in the industry,” said DeGiorgio. “The product provides technicians with complete OEM-based data related to just about any vehicle that could pull into a shop’s bay.”
Using SUN Collision Repair Information, auto body shops can take advantage of complete repair information so they can perform mechanical work in-house, rather than outsourcing those repairs. This saves time and money, and also improves efficiency each step of the way, noted DeGiorgio.
The product includes ADAS repair and recalibration information, OEM data for materials, paint, body and frame, the latest recalls and TSBs, as well as insights for mechanical repairs.
The database encompasses complete OEM-licensed procedures for 1960-2022 automobiles and is updated regularly by a team of editors at SUN Collision’s San Diego headquarters.
SUN is a member of Snap-on’s Total Shop Solutions, which also includes sister brands Mitchell 1, John Bean, Car-O Liner and Hofmann products.
For more information about SUN Collision and its products, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.