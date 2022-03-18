SUN Collision to Showcase Repair Info at NORTHEAST Show

SUN Collision announced it will be showcasing its advanced repair information software at the 2022 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show March 18-20 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey. The event is presented by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) and attracts collision repair professionals throughout the region.

At booth no. 118, SUN Collision Repair Information representatives, including Scott DeGiorgio, general manager, will be on hand to demonstrate the latest features of the comprehensive software suite.

“SUN Collision uniquely provides a one-stop shop solution for all repairs — both collision and mechanical — along with the best interactive wiring diagrams in the industry,” said DeGiorgio. “The product provides technicians with complete OEM-based data related to just about any vehicle that could pull into a shop’s bay.”

Using SUN Collision Repair Information, auto body shops can take advantage of complete repair information so they can perform mechanical work in-house, rather than outsourcing those repairs. This saves time and money, and also improves efficiency each step of the way, noted DeGiorgio.