 SUN Collision Unveils New Website

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

SUN Collision Unveils New Website

SUN Collision has unveiled its new website to provide easy access to OEM collision repair information. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SUN Collision, a brand of Snap-on Incorporated, has unveiled its new website at suncollision.com to provide easy access to OEM collision repair information that helps improve efficiency and productivity for auto body shops. 

Related Articles

“We are pleased to introduce our new website that features a clean and modern design, including a comprehensive blog section that provides company news, product updates and best practices for collision repairs,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “The site is both visually appealing and easy to navigate so technicians and shop owners can quickly find the exact information they are looking for.”

From the updated homepage, a navigation bar offers visitors a direct path to the different sections of the website, allowing them to easily browse and access helpful information such as product features, support and training, along with the new blog section. Visitors can also access online forms to schedule a free, customized demonstration and sign up for a subscription.

SUN Collision provides comprehensive information for both collision and mechanical repairs, including procedures for body and frame, paint and finish, and materials. Driven by a powerful 1Search search engine, the software also includes a quick link to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) information, making it easy to diagnose, repair and calibrate ADAS components such as sensors, cameras, radar systems and control modules

Additionally, the software features an exclusive SureTrack database that comprises millions of real-world fixes and tips from professional technicians. The SUN Collision database covers 26 standard makes, and is kept current throughout the year with updates and repair information for the latest model year vehicles.

For more information, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

You May Also Like

News

Maaco Celebrates Women Leaders

On the heels of International Women’s Day and in light of Women’s History Month, Maaco is highlighting a few of the many women who have helped it succeed.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Maaco's female employees across the country are making a dent in the male-dominated industry of auto paint and collision repair. On the heels of International Women’s Day and in light of Women’s History Month, Maaco is highlighting a few of the many women who help turn the cars people drive into the cars they love.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Fix Auto Tujunga Opens in California

Kevin Tarverdyan, owner of Fix Auto Tujunga, joins the auto repair industry with nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of March 20.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of March 20.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CAR Coalition Applauds Reintroduction of SMART Act

The CAR Coalition believes the SMART Act will empower consumers to choose quality, safe and affordable aftermarket car parts, while respecting the intellectual property rights of automakers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Exhibitors Demonstrate Strong Commitment to 2023 SEMA Show

Automotive specialty equipment manufacturers are geared up to exhibit at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Newark-Area Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Benner’s Auto Body recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Newark-area veteran to provide him independence and the ability to work. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABRA Celebrates Women Leaders

Following International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, ABRA salutes the women who keep the wheels turning.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers