SUN Collision Unveils New Website

SUN Collision, a brand of Snap-on Incorporated, has unveiled its new website at suncollision.com to provide easy access to OEM collision repair information that helps improve efficiency and productivity for auto body shops.

“We are pleased to introduce our new website that features a clean and modern design, including a comprehensive blog section that provides company news, product updates and best practices for collision repairs,” said Chris Bonneau, business manager for SUN Collision. “The site is both visually appealing and easy to navigate so technicians and shop owners can quickly find the exact information they are looking for.”

From the updated homepage, a navigation bar offers visitors a direct path to the different sections of the website, allowing them to easily browse and access helpful information such as product features, support and training, along with the new blog section. Visitors can also access online forms to schedule a free, customized demonstration and sign up for a subscription.

SUN Collision provides comprehensive information for both collision and mechanical repairs, including procedures for body and frame, paint and finish, and materials. Driven by a powerful 1Search search engine, the software also includes a quick link to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) information, making it easy to diagnose, repair and calibrate ADAS components such as sensors, cameras, radar systems and control modules

Additionally, the software features an exclusive SureTrack database that comprises millions of real-world fixes and tips from professional technicians. The SUN Collision database covers 26 standard makes, and is kept current throughout the year with updates and repair information for the latest model year vehicles.

For more information, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.