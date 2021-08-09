Connect with us

SUN Collision Updates Repair Information with 2021 Data

SUN Collision Repair Information, a division of Snap-on Incorporated, has completed the first phase of planned content updates for its collision repair information software. Collision repair data for model year 2021 vehicles from the major domestic and Asian OEMs is now available in the software, including information about materials, paint and finish, body and frame, ADAS features and mechanical repairs.

“Our editors are making excellent progress toward completing the 2021 model year coverage in SUN Collision,” said Todd Mercer, manager of OEM information for SUN. “Our main goal is to make sure we are always on top of the latest repair information for each make and model. Our editorial team is working diligently to update content faster and more accurately than ever.”

SUN Collision keeps the software current throughout the year with ongoing updates and adds data for the latest model year vehicles for which repair information is available. Subscribers automatically receive the new information as it becomes available so they can be sure they have the most current repair data to reference. The SUN Collision editorial team includes many auto repair experts who are ASE and Master-ASE certified, with extensive experience in the automotive and collision repair industry.

For more information, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

