SUN Launches New Collision Repair Information Resource at SEMA 2019

SUN, a brand of Snap-on Incorporated, launched a new repair information resource at SEMA 2019 that benefits collision repair facilities that do mechanical repairs. SUN Collision Repair Information includes complete, accurate data to help shops repair virtually any vehicle, inside and outside, with maximum efficiency.

“We are thrilled to offer collision repair facilities a new comprehensive source of repair information that covers all types of repairs, both collision and mechanical,” said Nicholas Blais, product manager for SUN Collision Repair Information. “SUN Collision builds on the long and respected heritage of the SUN Brand, giving technicians an invaluable tool to help them maximize efficiency in the shop.”

As vehicle technology advances, the line between collision and mechanical repair work is blurring. When a collision occurs, any damage to the body and frame is very likely to also damage sensors, cameras and other mechanical components that must be repaired and/or recalibrated to return the vehicle to safe operating condition. SUN Collision delivers complete information for all types of repairs on light-duty vehicles, collision or mechanical. The ADAS-Driver Assist quick reference feature provides access to consolidated repair and recalibration information for vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

“With SUN Collision, auto body shops can take advantage of complete repair information available in a single resource to help them be prepared to perform mechanical work in-house rather than outsourcing those repairs,” said Blais.

Features in SUN Collision include:

  • Materials, body and frame, paint and finish
  • OEM collision repair information for all makes
  • Repair information searchable by part number
  • Real-world insights for mechanical repairs
  • User-friendly graphical layout
  • Mobile friendly

For more information about SUN Collision and its products, call (877) 840-1973 or visit suncollision.com.

