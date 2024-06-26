SUNY Morrisville Holds Student Exploration Day

SUNY Morrisville announced that it recently held a student exploration day during its Automotive & Clean Energy Summer Institute, an event that offered participants the opportunity to explore emerging technologies in automotive, diesel, agricultural technology and renewable energy.

Students learned about renewable energy, watched a tower climb demonstration, saw a giant solar array, a dentless auto paint repair, car wrap and detail, and heard how sunflowers can be turned into fuel to run a car.

“[The student exploration day] gives them a feel for the campus and familiarizes them with different careers,” said Sam Doubleday, the college’s offshore wind outreach coordinator. “They may not know what a solar array is, but they got to see one and ask questions about it.”

The session included walking tours, visits to multiple labs, technical demonstrations and a meet-and-greet with industry professionals. Demonstrations were held in the college’s state-of-the art Agricultural & Clean Energy Technology (ACET) Center and automotive laboratories and facilities.

Hunter Beam is only 12, but already has an interest in renewable energy or cars.

“There is a lot of pretty cool stuff to see,” Beam said about the ACET Center, where participants toured the thermal combustion, power train and tower climbing labs, among others.

Mandi Beauchamp and her son, Everett Fogelman, 12, of Vernon Center, were among those who attended the first session for students, guidance counselors, instructors and parents.

“I never had an opportunity like this,” said Beauchamp, who works in the Morrisville Auxiliary Corporation (MAC) at the college. “To have them interested in a trade and to be at a college to see all of this and help them get geared at a young age is important.”

Eyes widened as participants watched renewable energy student Lawrence Kuma climb a tower during a demonstration in the ACET Center’s tower climb lab. Kuma came to SUNY Morrisville from the Bronx to study nursing, but switched gears once he saw firsthand what the renewable energy programs had to offer.

“Demonstrating helps them get interested and to see what the field is like,” said Kuma. “They get to see all of the hands-on and all of the opportunities available to them.”

Daytona Wilcox, 18, of West Winfield, has his sights set on an automotive career and was particularly interested in the goings-on in the auto body building.

“I came here to see what the college has to offer,” said Wilcox. “The facilities are top-notch with everything here from frame straightening, welding, fabrication and engineering.”

“It’s great exposure for participants to see what we do here, what the industry offers and what the opportunities are for various fields,” said Ray Grabowski, associate professor of automotive technology. “It opens their eyes to something they may not have seen and opportunities they didn’t know we have here.”

Two professional development days were also held, which featured additional technical sessions for high school educators and instructors in the fields of renewable energy, automotive, diesel and agricultural technology to sharpen their skills, refresh their industry knowledge and learn more about up-and-coming technology in their areas of expertise.

The Automotive & Clean Energy Summer Institute is possible through a grant from the Offshore Wind Training Institute (OWTI). The college is among eight SUNY institutions to receive a grant, nearly $4 million announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul to prepare students for careers in the growing offshore wind industry.

The college’s $500,000 grant will be utilized for various training opportunities, including K-12 awareness and recruiting and coordinating with workforce development agencies to establish a skilled workforce. College credit-bearing courses are among other opportunities for prospective students, teachers/educators and others looking to explore career options in offshore wind and renewable energy.

For more information about SUNY Morrisville, visit morrisville.edu.