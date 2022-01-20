 Supply Chain Issues Expected to Ease by End of 2022
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Supply Chain Issues Expected to Ease by End of 2022

on

Former ABRA Executive Donates $500K to CREF

on

ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Montclair, Calif.

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Advertisement
2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Branded Content Articles (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top branded content stories of 2021.

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top consolidator stories of 2021.

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

News: Former ABRA Executive Donates $500K to CREF

Video: 2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Montclair, Calif.

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Supply Chain Issues Expected to Ease by End of 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has released its “SEMA Future Trends – January 2022” report.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The in-depth report, conducted by the SEMA Market Research Team, provides valuable insight and information to help the specialty-equipment industry make vital decisions and plan for the future.

The SEMA Future Trends report provides a detailed analysis of the industry’s most important issues and trends in 2022 and beyond. The report includes four primary sections:

Specialty-Equipment Industry Outlook

Overall, 2021 was a strong year for the industry amid high demand, with many companies reporting record growth. The specialty-equipment market should continue to grow in 2022, but at more muted levels, before returning to more normal (pre-pandemic) growth for 2023 and beyond. According to the report, nearly three-quarters (74%) of industry companies expect sales growth in 2022. Key impacts for the industry will be consumer demand, supply chain disruption, rising costs and automotive sales.

Advertisement

Supply Chain Disruption

Over 80% of SEMA members report supply chain disturbances severely or moderately impacting their business in 2021. Supply chain disruption will continue to be an issue in 2022, but the worst is likely behind us. SEMA Market Research projects that most issues should improve to more normal levels by the end of 2022. Prices are likely to remain somewhat elevated for longer, however, likely into 2023. Product shortages, shipping and transport delays, and higher rates (shipping container rates are up 400% compared to October 2019), along with elevated input and commodity prices (steel is up 262% from October 2019), will be factors to watch in the automotive market.

Advertisement

U.S. Economic Outlook

Despite ongoing uncertainty, 2021 was a strong year for the U.S. economy amid record demand and consumer spending. Currently, the automotive industry has 2.91 million employees, only 4% below employment levels from before the pandemic in February 2020, making the automotive industry one of the best recoveries of any sector in the economy. The U.S. economy will continue to grow in 2022 but at lower levels than in 2021 due to significant headwinds. By 2023, however, the economy should be back to pre-pandemic growth levels. The Future Trends report explores the economy’s impact on the automotive aftermarket industry, with key factors including consumer spending and confidence, inflation, supply chain disruption and labor shortages.

Advertisement

Changing Consumer Demographics

Consumers interact with the automotive aftermarket industry differently depending on their stage of life. Despite popular misconceptions, many young people care about their vehicles and are accessorizing. Even as the population changes, consumers under 40 will continue to make up the majority of specialty-equipment spending over the next decade. In fact, nearly 70% of specialty-equipment sales in 2020 came from consumers under the age of 40. This report takes an in-depth look at consumer spending and behavior by age and other demographic metrics.

To download the complete “SEMA Future Trends – January 2022” report, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Videos of the Week

News: Axalta’s Radar Transmission Simulator Receives 2022 BIG Innovation Award

Consolidators: ABRA Mitchell Opens in South Dakota

News: Opus IVS, 1Collision Launch Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business