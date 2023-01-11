 Survey: More Than 70% of Shops Being Paid for OEM Post-Crash Safety Inspections

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Over 70% of Shops Being Paid for OEM Post-Crash Safety Inspections

The latest “Who Pays for What?” survey indicates that 38% of shops are paid for OEM post-crash safety inspections “always” or “most of the time”, and about an equal percentage are paid at least “some of the time.”

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

According to the latest “Who Pays for What?” survey, about two in five shops acknowledged never having billed for OEM post-crash safety inspections, but among those who have, 38% said they are paid for it “always” or “most of the time” by the eight largest national auto insurers. About an equal percentage said they have been paid at least “some of the time.”

Related Articles

This was the first time ever that a “Who Pays for What?” survey asked shops about their billing practices and insurers’ payment practices related to vehicle safety inspections — the procedures most automakers call for following all or certain types of collisions.

As an example of the type of safety inspections called for by the automakers, General Motors says a seat belt inspection must be completed “after any collision.” GM has a four-page list of additional steps shops may need to take any time that damage “exceeds minor outer body panel cosmetic distortion.”

Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, who has conducted the “Who Pays” surveys with CRASH Network since 2015, said these safety inspections have become a real friction point between shops and insurers.

“My heart bleeds for shops,” said Anderson. “There are some out there really trying to do the right thing by doing these safety inspections. But they’re getting stuck in the middle.”

Anderson said insurers’ refusal to pay for the work these inspections entail does not remove a shop from liability based on its failure to conduct them. But Anderson also thinks insurance companies need to recognize the tough position they’re putting shops in when they refuse to pay for necessary inspections.

“It’s not fair, and it’s not right, for the shop or the consumer,” he said. “Insurers need to step up and be part of the solution to this issue, not add to it.”

The first “Who Pays for What?” survey of 2023, which can be completed in about 15 minutes, is now open through the month of January. It focuses on not-included refinish labor operations. Shops can take the survey here.

Survey participants receive a free report with complete survey findings along with analysis and resources to help shops better understand and use the information presented.

Anyone in a shop familiar with the shop’s billing practices and the payment practices of at least some of the largest national insurers can complete the survey. Each shop’s individual responses are held in the strictest confidence; only aggregated data is released.

The results of previous surveys are also available online.

You May Also Like

News

Auction of Classic Cars Raises $2.37M for Northwood University

A classic automobile collection donated by a generous couple to Northwood University fetched more than $2.3 million during an auction Friday, Jan. 6, in Florida.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

A classic automobile collection donated by a generous couple to Northwood University fetched more than $2.3 million during an auction Friday, Jan. 6, in Florida.

Mecum's auction raised raised over $2,371,000 to support Northwood University and The Northwood Idea.

Michael and Dianne Morey of Mount Pleasant, Mich., pledged 35 vehicles from their automotive collection, and the cars were auctioned off at Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Fla. The auction raised over $2,371,000 to support Northwood University and The Northwood Idea.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
ASE Announces Winter Registration Now Open

ASE announced that the winter registration period for testing and recertification is now open at ASE.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
DEG Welcomes Axalta as Newest Gold Level Sponsor

Axalta’s support will help to maintain the DEG as a free resource for the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Expands in New Jersey

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded its New Jersey footprint through the acquisition of T Masters Collision Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

Davidson joins Crash Champions after serving as senior vice president and chief people officer at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

NORTHEAST Recognized Among Top Trade Shows

The AAASP/NJ’s flagship event, the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, has been named to the Top 100 Trade Shows in the U.S. list by Trade Show Executive magazine. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 2.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Videos of the Week

Video spotlight for the week of Jan. 2.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 2.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers