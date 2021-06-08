Connect with us

News

Survey: Over 50% of Americans to Travel Only by Car This Summer

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

A new survey conducted by Bridgestone Americas has revealed that more than half of Americans plan to travel only by car this summer to reach their vacation destinations. Nearly four in five respondents said they feel safer in a car than on a plane, and nearly one-third said they plan to travel more than 500 miles by car this summer.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

While restrictions and guidance concerning travel, outdoor activities and public gatherings have begun to ease, just 13% said they will visit crowded destinations such as amusement parks and metropolitan cities. Moreover, 15% will continue to stay close to home for the foreseeable future. For those planning to travel, half of respondents said they are using their next trip to visit friends or family, and another 24% will visit the beach this summer.

Additional findings from the survey include:

  • 53% of respondents said they had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • 50% indicated they were already comfortable traveling city-to-city by car and including an overnight stay.
  • 15% of respondents, by contrast, expressed concerns about intra-city travel in the next seven to 12 months or longer.
  • 25% expressed a high degree of comfort with attending a sporting event or concert.
  • 23% said they were already comfortable traveling by airplane to another country.

This survey information only bolsters the encouraging trend of increasing miles driven. Vehicle miles traveled (VMT) in March 2021 was up 19% over March 2020 – not surprising, since March 2020 was the first lockdown month last year, when VMT was down 19%. Overall, however, VMT is still down 3.5% compared to 2019, so traffic hasn’t fully recovered. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Longtime PBE Industry Veteran Marvin Wolf Passes Away

News: Mitchell Report Examines Post-Pandemic Claims and Collision Trends

News: Tucson-Based Auto Dealership Opens Car ADAS Calibration Center

News: Symach Celebrates 20 Years of Inventing the Future

Advertisement

on

Survey: Over 50% of Americans to Travel Only by Car This Summer

on

Caliber Announces Sherry Vidal-Brown as Chief People Officer

on

Auto Care Industry Expected to Reach $477.6 Billion by 2024

on

Uni-Select Inc. Appoints Brian McManus as Chief Executive Officer
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Caliber Announces Sherry Vidal-Brown as Chief People Officer

Associations: Auto Care Industry Expected to Reach $477.6 Billion by 2024

News: Uni-Select Inc. Appoints Brian McManus as Chief Executive Officer

Diagnostics: Collision, Mechanical and Transportation: The Crossover is Real

Video: VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 5
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Wedge Clamp Systems

Wedge Clamp Systems
Contact: Desmond ChanFax: 604-207-9593
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

The Solution to Battling Your Shops Poor Air Supply

Sponsored Content

Life beyond Sublets: In-Shop Scanning, Diagnostics & Calibrations Done Right
Connect
BodyShop Business