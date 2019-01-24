Symach Adds New General Manager for Canada

Symach announced that Les Pawlowski has been appointed as the company’s general manager in Canada, overseeing and supporting Symach activities in the region.

Pawlowski has more than 20 years of experience in international trade and business development in the automotive aftermarket and 12 years in automotive refinish.

With this recent addition, Symach launches its commercial structure in Canada and makes Symach’s FixLine technology and processes available to workshops across the country. Symach’s Fixline has been designed to reduce cycle times, improve quality, and increase throughput and profitability with existing floor space, according to the company.

“It’s exciting to be involved with Symach in their revolutionary development of new technology in the body shop world,” said Pawlowski. “I believe Symach’s technology and process is the future of the collision repair industry. Symach has the solution to productivity and profitability for collision repair and automotive refinishing, and I’m proud to represent this technology in the Canadian market.”

Added Symach Owner and President Osvaldo Bergaglio, “With Les joining Symach, we expect to introduce our FixLine equipment and process to more workshops across Canada. This is the first step to reinforce our commitment to the Canadian market in providing the solutions body shops need to grow their business profitably.”

To learn more about Symach’s FixLine, visit their website or contact them at [email protected]