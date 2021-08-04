Symach announced that John Boukouras has been appointed as general manager in Australia, overseeing and supporting Symach activities in the continent. Boukouras will replace current General Manager Mark Cunningham.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Boukouras began his career in the automotive industry as an apprentice panel beater in Malvern, Victoria, a state in southeast Australia. “It was a year or two into my term that I felt I was good enough to continue with the career as a tradesman,” said Boukouras. “The support of my parents helped a great deal and maintained the path I was on. I decided I was going to seek a higher role and perhaps a chance to become a foreman or manager of a shop someday. The journey began, and I was seeking an opportunity to work with an employer that would support my goals and, as determined as I could be, I wasn’t always able to succeed.

Advertisement

“I have been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to grow and further develop my knowledge of the automotive sector as a whole and not just auto body repair. With the support of global chemical and paint manufacturer AkzoNobel, in the last six years, I was given a real opportunity to spread my wings and grow as a professional. Having exposure to the complete value chain and all the stakeholders has given me greater insight and deeper drive and motivation to excel in this market and to be a part of it well into the future. Personally, I have made many new friends in the industry, both in Australia and across the globe.

Advertisement