Symach Discusses COVID-19 with Australian Collision Repairer

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

As part of its #SymachTalks video series on YouTube, Symach recently interviewed Aaron Scagliotta, director of Gino’s Panel and Paint in Australia, about the effect COVID-19 has had on business and his shop.

“There was never a ‘complete lockdown’ for our industry here, as we were considered an ‘essential service’ once we followed COVID health guidelines to protect ourselves and others,” said Scagliotta.

Scagliotta said they initially saw a 70% drop-off in volume, however they were extremely busy with a lot of bookings prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave them a “cushion” of work during the start of the lockdown.

To watch the full video, click here.

