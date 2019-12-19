Body Shop Business
Symach Introduces UVLEDTronic M1 for UV Curing

Symach has developed a new UV-LEDtronic technology, the UVLEDTronic M1, for drying UV coating products. Symach states that it is more powerful than any similar product on the market today, uses less energy (only 90 W) and has more than double the drying speed.

The LEDs used are of different wavelengths, assembled along a line of reflectors designed to achieve the fastest and most efficient drying result. They are controlled by an electronic circuit board with a temperature control device (thermal protection) and are installed on an aluminium support equipped with a specially designed heat sink, allowing prolonged use of the lamp to easily dry several car panels in sequence.

To watch a video of the UVLEDTronic M1 in use, click here. For more information, visit symach.com.

