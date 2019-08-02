Body Shop Business
Symach Offers Special on Disassembly Inventory Table

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Symach has announced a buy-two-get-one-free promotion on its disassembly Inventory Table, which helps create a clear path and an organized, complete and mapped out set of steps for any hardware needed for the reassembly process of vehicles.

The table uses both a visual color system and a limited workspace area within each section of the car to create organization that makes sense to the next team member who will be working on the vehicle.

As the vehicle is being disassembled, nuts, bolts, small parts and hardware are put into the colored spaces provided on the table.

Once the vehicle or an area of the vehicle is disassembled to a point where parts and hardware inventory is necessary, the hardware is put into bags marked with the specific color of the area of the car, the folder number and a brief written description. The bags are then loaded onto the designated hanging chip clip stick system in the order they were created.

If hardware bags are incomplete and hardware could not be replaced, then the bags are marked with a sticker that says “partial” and an example of the needed hardware is hung up on the card with an X indicating how many more are needed so the repair plan writer can order the proper hardware from the vendor.

For more information or to purchase the product, click here.

