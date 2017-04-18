Body Shop Business
News/SYMACH
ago

SYMACH to Host Seminar at Southern Automotive Repair Conference

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

U.S. Navy Veteran, Family of Cancer Victim Receive Recycled Rides Vehicles

Australian SaaS Provider Infomedia Launches Online Parts-Ordering System for Fiat Chrysler Dealers and Body Shops

Maserati Approves Chief Collision Repair Equipment for Certified Body Shop Program

French Startup Navya to Build Autonomous Shuttle Buses in Michigan

Energy Department Announces $19.4 Million Investment in Advanced Vehicle Technologies

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Former Auto Body Office Assistant Gets Two Years in Prison for Embezzlement

Road Rage Leads to Wicked Collision in Southern California

You’ve Been Slimed! Hagfish Truck Triggers Creepy Collision in Oregon

Symach announced it will be hosting an informational session Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at the Southern Automotive Repair Conference (SARC), IP Casino Resort & Spa in Biloxi, Miss. The meeting will be held in Ballroom G-H from 8-11 a.m.

Topics will include the Symach DryTronic technology, which Symach claims cures paint in seconds, along with the Symach Application Process (SAP) that reduces application time for body filler, primer, waterborne base and clear coats by 50 to 60 percent. The FixLine conveyer repair process will also be discussed.

To participate, register at www.symach.com. For more information on the conference, visit www.southernautomotiverepairconference.com.

Show Full Article