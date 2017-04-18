SYMACH to Host Seminar at Southern Automotive Repair Conference

Symach announced it will be hosting an informational session Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at the Southern Automotive Repair Conference (SARC), IP Casino Resort & Spa in Biloxi, Miss. The meeting will be held in Ballroom G-H from 8-11 a.m.

Topics will include the Symach DryTronic technology, which Symach claims cures paint in seconds, along with the Symach Application Process (SAP) that reduces application time for body filler, primer, waterborne base and clear coats by 50 to 60 percent. The FixLine conveyer repair process will also be discussed.

To participate, register at www.symach.com. For more information on the conference, visit www.southernautomotiverepairconference.com.