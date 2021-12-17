 Take a Shot at This Month's Guess the Car
Guess the Car
BodyShop Business

Take a Shot at This Month's Guess the Car

Edmunds Forecasts 15.2 Million New Vehicles Will Be Sold in 2022

Videos of the Week

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL's System 20 line of clearcoats.

Take a Shot at This Month’s Guess the Car

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Okay, so nobody got the last Guess the Car right! Maybe it was a little abstract, but the person reaching up to take a can off a supermarket shelf was…TAKE + CAN. In other words, the Porsche Taycan. Hey, if we didn’t make ’em tricky, everyone would guess right…right?

Now, it’s time to redeem yourself and take another shot at glory. What MAKE of vehicle does the above picture represent? To submit your guess and maybe win $50, click here. Good luck!

