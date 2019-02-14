Body Shop Business
Take a Survey for a Chance to Win a $25 Gift Card

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

BodyShop Business is conducting a survey on gun ownership and needs your help.

The term “active shooter” has unfortunately become commonplace in today’s world. BodyShop Business is currently writing a story on what policies and plans a shop should have in place to deter and/or manage such a situation if one were to occur at the workplace, and we need your help. Please fill out this one-minute survey by clicking here so we can get a better sense of gun ownership in the collision repair industry.

Your answers will remain strictly confidential and will be reported only in the aggregate. After you complete the survey, you can enter for a chance to win one of two $25 gift cards, which you can pick from a variety of merchants. If you have any questions, contact Market Research Manager Bruce Kratofil at [email protected].

