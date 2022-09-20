Associations: ASA Supports New U.S. House Vehicle Data Access Caucus
Take a Tour of Transtar’s Center of Excellence
Transtar Autobody Technologies invites you to take a tour of their brand-new Center of Excellence training facility, which features state-of-the-art equipment that provides their customers with real-world scenarios either virtually or face-to-face (or both), covering all of their products and applications. For more information on Transtar, visit tat-co.com.