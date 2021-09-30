Team PRP Appoints New Executive Director

Team PRP announced it named Jarret W. Hann as its new executive director and introduced him to its membership during the Annual Team PRP Conference held on Sept. 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Following an extensive search for the ideal candidate, the Team PRP Board of Directors unanimously approved Hann’s appointment to the position several weeks earlier.

“Team PRP is fortunate to have found such a qualified candidate as Jarret Hann for its new executive director,” said John Bessler, former president of Team PRP’s board of directors and CEO of Bessler Auto Parts. “The PRP board wanted to make sure that we found a candidate that not only had a wealth of experience in organizational management, but who also fit into our culture. After several months of searching and interviewing several very strong candidates, Jarret stood out above the rest; his fresh perspective and outlook will help guide Team PRP through this unique time in our industry and lead us into the future.”

For the past decade, Hann has worked as an attorney focused on civil litigation, negotiating complex settlements, and dispute resolution. His practice also worked closely with the insurance industry; due to that experience, Hann’s expert opinion on the insurance industry has been sought out and cited by numerous national publications, including The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Since 2017, Hann has been involved with the independent automotive repair industry through Transportation Matters, a non-profit organization that he co-founded. In that role, he helped establish strategic partnerships with major brands, such as AutoZone, Hertz and Jasper Engines. His experience in executing strategic short- and long-term organizational goals comes from serving as corporate secretary and counsel for several organizations’ boards of directors.

“I’m excited to begin this new chapter with Team PRP,” said Hann. “Our membership represents the best of the best in the recycled parts industry, and I’m honored that the board selected me for this opportunity.” Drawing on his previous experience outside the auto industry, Hann brings new perspectives, proven leadership skills and effective communication to his position. “As executive director of Team PRP, I’ll offer a progressive vision that stays true to the organization’s founding principles, provides further value for our members and ensures the long-term viability of Team PRP,” said Hann. “Working with Team PRP staff to continue to strategically grow our national membership and improve our transportation network, we’ll leverage our position as an industry leader to develop and foster strategic partnerships with insurers, auctions and other vendors that provide net savings and priority treatment to our members. Fully onboarded members quickly increase their sales and profitability by utilizing PRP-related operating efficiencies and supply chain advantages.

