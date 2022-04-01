News: Team PRP Expands Denver Hub
News
Team PRP, the nation’s largest 131-member group of independently owned auto recyclers, has announced the addition of four more yards to its transportation network:
- Transwest Auto & Truck Parts, Provo, Utah 84601
- Shaw Auto Parts, Pocatello, Idaho
- Hansers Automotive & Wrecking, Billings, Mont.
- Mr. R’s Auto Salvage, Buffalo, Wyo.
“These facilities have long been part of the Team PRP family, and we’re excited to make their inventory available to other members of the network,” said Jarret Hann, executive director of Team PRP. “Each of these facilities is run by a fully committed owner who sees the value in their membership. Throughout this process, they have been actively helping one another to make the expansion possible. We’re looking forward to the exciting change for our elite group of professional recycling partners.”
The change is effective Monday, Apr. 4 at the H&H Boothill Hub near Denver, Colo.