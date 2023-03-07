 TechForce Announces Grand Prize Winner of FutureTechs Rock Awards

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Collision Student Wins Grand Prize in FutureTechs Rock Awards

Taeler Coverdale, a collision repair student at UTI, has been named as grand prize winner in the TechForce Foundation’s 2023 FutureTechs Rock Awards.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The TechForce Foundation announced that Taeler Coverdale, a collision repair student at Universal Technical Institute in Houston, Texas, has been named as grand prize winner in the TechForce Foundation’s 2023 FutureTechs Rock Awards. TechForce created this prestigious award to honor aspiring technicians and recognize students with a promising future in the transportation industry. 

Related Articles

“This is amazing! I’m in utter shock right now,” said Coverdale upon learning she is this year’s grand prize winner. “Thank you for the opportunity … being an example for other women … that’s what I want, that’s why I’m in this. I want to make a difference for women in this industry — if a girl sees that she might think she’s able to do this as a career.” 

More than 4,000 TechForce followers voted in this year’s awards. Coverdale received the most votes, earning her the grand prize from among 10 contenders who were all category winners. Coverdale was previously named as the collision repair category winner. 

“Role models like Taeler show students that there is a place for them in technician careers,” said Jennifer Maher, executive director of TechForce. “As we all know, young people are so much more likely to pursue a career if they see people like them succeeding in it. Women account for less than 3% of transportation techs, and so welcoming women into the trade is critical to addressing the ongoing technician shortage. TechForce is proud to celebrate Taeler and the new generation of women joining the industry.”

As the grand prize winner, Coverdale will receive a $1,000 TechForce scholarship and $4,000 in prizes from TechForce and sponsors including Advance Auto Parts; AutoZone; Cengage Learning; CRC Industries; Mighty Auto Parts; New Ford Tech; Nissan; Snap-on Industrial; Volvo; and WD-40 Company. 

Through the FutureTechs Rock Awards, TechForce and its partners have awarded 50 transportation technician students with over $67,000 in prizes and scholarships since 2019. The awards are made possible because of generous donations from people and companies that believe everyone should have a chance to succeed. Each of the 10 category winners has been awarded $1,500 in prizes. Category winners were selected by industry-expert judges from hundreds of high school and post-secondary nominations, representing 182 campuses across 38 states. Thirty percent of the category winners were women, a significant proportion considering only 3% of professional technicians are women. 

The 10 category winners represent seven states and 10 schools, with each being recognized in a distinct technical education discipline:

Automotive

Abbie Vetse, Hennepin Technical College, Maple Grove, Minn.

Aviation

Teresa Sacca, Antelope Valley College, Lancaster, Calif.

Collision Repair

Taeler Coverdale, Universal Technical Institute, Houston, Texas

Diesel Off-Road

Nicholas Isaly, Lenawee ISD TECH Center, Adrian, Mich.

Diesel On-Road

Andrew Younkin, Western Technical College, El Paso, Texas

Marine and Watercraft

Benjamin Pooler, Portland Arts & Technology High School, Buxton, Maine

Motorcycle and ATV

Everrett Novak, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Phoenix, Ariz.

Motorsports

Benjamin Delauter, NASCAR Technical Institute, Mooresville, N.C.

Restoration

Tyler Renken, Central Carolina Community College, Bunnlevel, N.C.

Welding and CNC

Connor Essary, St. Clair TEC, St. Clair, Mich.

For more information on the 2023 grand prize and category winners, visit TechForce.org/FTR23Winners.

For more information on the TechForce Foundation, visit techforce.org.  

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Pacific Northwest

Crash Champions has opened the doors to its 30th location in the state of Washington.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded in the Pacific Northwest by recently opening the doors to its 30th location in the state of Washington.

The newest Crash Champions collision repair center officially opened on March 6. The repair center features 10,000 square feet of production space and is located in Kent, Wash.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
SEMA Congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin

SEMA congratulates U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) on being named the co-chair of the Congressional Automotive Performance and Motorsports Caucus.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Education Foundation Partners with Goodguys to Promote Auto Careers

The ASE Education Foundation announced it is joining forces with Goodguys to showcase the wide array of career paths available in the world of hot rodding and automotive service. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NORTHEAST to Highlight Shop of the Future in Panel Discussion

This panel discussion will focus on ideas, information and predictions on what modern body shops need to know to remain successful now and in the future.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Feb. 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 27.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Houston Families

Farmers and Classic Collision celebrated Valentine’s Day by donating newly refurbished vehicles to Family Promise of Montgomery County Texas and a deserving family in need.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BendPak Announces Death of Gary Henthorn

Gary Henthorn, son of BendPak Inc. owners Don and Ginger Henthorn and himself the founder of automotive service equipment brands Dannmar, Garage Equipment Supply and MaxJax, died sat home on Feb. 4, 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers