 TechForce Foundation Announces 2021 Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

TechForce Foundation Announces 2021 Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families

on

First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

on

ASE Fall Registration and Recertification Window Ends Dec. 31
Advertisement
U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl interviews Mike Gunnells on the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne's Garage (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros talk with Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne's Garage, which has been serving Southern Indiana since 1973. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

MORE POST

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

  • Apr 13, 2021

Does Your Collision Repair Business

Trending Now

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Orange County Families

Associations: First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

News: TechForce Foundation Announces 2021 Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner

People: Olivia Peterson: From CREF Scholarship Recipient to Gerber Apprentice

Current Issues

November 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

TechForce Foundation Announces 2021 Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

TechForce Foundation announced that Donald Ranquist, an automotive technician at CarMax in South Jordan, Utah, has been named the 2021 Techs Rock Awards Grand Prize Winner.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

TechForce created this prestigious award to honor professional technicians who mentor and inspire the next generation of techs, bring excellence to their workplaces and communities, and demonstrate passion and commitment to the profession.

Ranquist was selected amongst the awards’ five category winners through an online people’s choice vote held Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2021. Over 5,500 ballots were cast in the vote. Ranquist was previously named as the Pay it Forward category winner, as selected by TechForce’s panel of industry judges including Bogi Lateiner, Bogi’s Garage; Charles Sanville, The Humble Mechanic; Emily Reeves, Flying Sparks Garage; Steve Ford, The Car Guy; and Julia Landauer, NASCAR Driver.

Advertisement

In addition to the more than $1,800 in prizes awarded to each category winner, Ranquist will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to STX 2022 in Orlando, Fla. valued at $3,000, courtesy of Advance Auto Parts, and a grand prize package valued at over $5,000 from TechForce partners CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Snap-on Tools, Advance Auto Parts, Shell, WD-40 Company and AutoZone.

When Ranquist learned he was the 2021 Techs Rock Awards grand prize winner, he exclaimed, “I won? That’s awesome! I don’t usually brag about myself…this is really exciting. Thank you!”

Ranquist acknowledged his stiff competition in the vote and went on to praise his fellow category winners.

“I read through [their profiles] and they’re all amazing technicians and people. I was impressed by what they have overcome. If I could say anything to the other [winners] it would be, ‘Heck of a job…you’re amazing.”

Advertisement

“TechForce Foundation is proud to recognize Donald Ranquist and CarMax with this award,” said Mike Pressendo, chief marketing and strategy officer of the TechForce Foundation. “The Techs Rock Awards were established to recognize the often overlooked yet outstanding contributions transportation technicians make in their communities day in and day out. Donald illustrates the positive impacts techs make. He sets a great example for others to follow.”

About Donald from his nomination: “Donald Ranquist makes it a priority to find ways he can positively impact those around him. From serving on the CarMax Cares committee to establishing his own non-profit to heal victims of bullying through Motorsports, Donald shows those new to the industry what can be achieved as a technician. In his own words, ‘As an automotive technician I’ve developed skills that can help many people… I try and offer assistance in any way I can.’”

Advertisement

The 2021 category winners each represent a distinct category and include:

  • Outstanding Mentor – David May, Karl Tyler Chevrolet in Missoula, Mont.
  • Rookie of the Year – Drew Harless, Berglund Ford in Salem, Va.
  • Die Hard – Jess Anderson, Kolar Chevrolet in Hermantown, Minn.
  • Barrier Buster – Gabriel Gaumer, MHC Kenworth in Topeka, Kan.
  • Pay it Forward – (grand prize winner) Donald Ranquist, CarMax in South Jordan, Utah

The Techs Rock Awards are part of TechForce Foundation’s workforce development initiative to help inspire and support tomorrow’s workforce of technicians. TechForce has also created the first and only social network designed and gamified for professional technicians and tech students to connect with each other, employers and schools (JoinTechForce.org). The transportation community is supporting it with content and using it to learn, connect, find events, and explore job opportunities while competing for prizes and leaderboard status.

Advertisement

Meet the grand prize and category winners at TechForce.org/Winners.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: 1Collision Enters Texas and N.Y. Markets, Expands in Minnesota

News: BSB Honors 2021 ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of Year

Events: AASP/NJ Announces Dates for NORTHEAST 2022

News: Allstate Donates Cars to Collision Repair Education Foundation

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business