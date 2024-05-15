 TechForce Foundation, SkillsUSA Partner to Solve Tech Shortage

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

TechForce Foundation, SkillsUSA Partner to Solve Tech Shortage

The mutually beneficial collaboration will help students garner the skills, education and support needed to successfully develop careers as professional technicians.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

TechForce Foundation announced it has entered a strategic collaboration with SkillsUSA to empower the next generation of skilled collision repair, aviation, automotive, diesel and welding technicians and tackle the technician shortage head-on. The mutually beneficial collaboration will help students garner the skills, education and support needed to successfully develop careers as professional technicians.

Related Articles

Through the collaboration, SkillsUSA will introduce TechForce Foundation’s career-building resources to its members, encouraging them to access TechForce, an online career hub that helps students navigate the journey from building their interest and skills to connecting with year-round scholarships, events, apprenticeships and jobs. Reciprocally, TechForce will educate its network of students and instructors about SkillsUSA membership, which offers opportunities for student leadership, professional development, enhanced curriculum, industry networking and partnerships, and real-world experiences that reinforce lessons learned in the classroom.

“This nonprofit-to-nonprofit collaboration showcases what can happen when two organizations work together for a common purpose,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “Both organizations are committed to the outcome of a skilled, passionate workforce, so ensuring our communications channels cross-pollinate ensures our students, and industry, win. With TechForce having over $4 million in scholarships to award this year alone, and SkillsUSA being active in nearly 5,000 schools and over 21,000 classrooms nationwide, it’s a natural alliance that supercharges results for the next generation of skilled technicians.”

Added SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis, “SkillsUSA is the no. 1 workforce development organization dedicated to students. Our organization stands ready to meet the growing need of connecting business and industry with skilled professionals. SkillsUSA’s vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member the opportunity for career success. With partners like TechForce beside us, it is a true win-win for everyone — students and the American economy alike.”

The technician shortage remains a persistent challenge for the industry. The most recent research from TechForce finds three job openings for every tech school graduate today. Despite evidence that organizations can achieve more together than apart, committed collaborations have been limited. TechForce Foundation and SkillsUSA will introduce more students and instructors to the existing resources than ever before. The anticipated result is more students enrolling in and completing technical education and a larger, better-prepared next-generation technician workforce.

For more information on TechForce Foundation, visit techforce.org. For more information on SkillsUSA, visit www.skillsusa.org.

You May Also Like

News

Auto Color & Equipment Joins Wesco Group

Auto Color & Equipment has been servicing Missouri since 1987.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that Auto Color & Equipment has joined the Wesco team.

Auto Color & Equipment has been servicing Missouri since 1987. The owners, Wayne and Denise Edwards, took over in 1992 and have been committed to the industry and instrumental in shaping the company's growth and success over the years.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Association News

The latest association news appearing on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of May 6.

By Jason Stahl
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 6.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of Crash Champions Luxe | EV Certified, a premium line of service specializing in electric vehicle and luxury OEM factory-certified repairs.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Hunter Releases New Alignment Coverage for Hundreds of Vehicles

The vehicle information database update release, also including updates for other WinAlign features, became available May 1.

By Jason Stahl
NHTSA Issues Finalized Rule on Automatic Emergency Braking

The rule makes automatic emergency braking and pedestrian AEB standard on all passenger cars and light trucks weighing up to 10,000 lbs. by September 2029.  

By Jason Stahl
MEMA Applauds Biden’s Support of Small to Medium Vehicle Suppliers

MEMA says more than $100 million in funding demonstrates the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the domestic auto industry and ensuring its competitiveness in the clean vehicle future.

By Jason Stahl
ASE to Offer Support at 2024 SkillsUSA Conference

ASE staffers will be on site at the Skills Conference to prepare and deliver tests during competitions in collision repair, auto maintenance and more.

By Jason Stahl