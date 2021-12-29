TechForce Partners with WD-40, Advance Auto Parts on Scholarship Program

TechForce Foundation announced it has partnered with WD-40 Brand and Advance Auto Parts on a scholarship program to support a new generation of trade professionals.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

WD-40 Brand will donate $25,000 to the TechForce Foundation, helping to fund 40 scholarships for those pursuing a career in skilled trades who are in need of financial support. Scholarship recipients will also receive additional resources and career development opportunities. “WD-40 Brand has a long history of championing skilled trades and new generations of trade professionals through products, education, scholarships and other resources,” said Erin Bala, senior director of brand experience, engagement and innovation at WD-40 Company. “Now, more than ever, America needs young people to enter the skilled trades and we are honored to support TechForce and Advance in their mission to support students in their education and careers as professional technicians.”

Advertisement

Added Advance Strategic Store Operations Vice President and TechForce Board of Directors Chair Chris Blanchette, “Advance is proud to partner with WD-40 Brand and TechForce on this valuable scholarship opportunity. I started my professional career as an automotive technician and am incredibly thankful that TechForce, Advance and great partners like WD-40 Brand share a passion for attracting, educating and retaining men and women in the rewarding careers available in the automotive industry. Together, we look forward to solving for a critical need while launching the careers of aspiring technicians across the U.S.” TechForce harnesses the collective resources of the transportation industry to develop tomorrow’s diverse workforce of qualified technicians by increasing awareness and enthusiasm for the skilled trades, providing resources to help access quality education for those with financial need and connecting future techs and industry members through mentorship and career development opportunities.

Advertisement