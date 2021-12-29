 TechForce Partners with WD-40, Advance Auto Parts on Scholarship Program
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

TechForce Partners with WD-40, Advance Auto Parts on Scholarship Program

on

NABC, Hendrick Gift Recycled Ride to Kansas City Nonprofit

on

SATA Makes Christmas Donation to Needy Children

on

Maaco Purchases Over 130 Toys for Children of Fort Bragg
Advertisement
U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

MORE POST

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

Trending Now

News: NABC, Hendrick Gift Recycled Ride to Kansas City Nonprofit

News: TechForce Partners with WD-40, Advance Auto Parts on Scholarship Program

Diagnostics: Deciphering My Dashlights

People: Trinidad and Tobago Tech Takes Apprentice Under His Wing

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

TechForce Partners with WD-40, Advance Auto Parts on Scholarship Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

TechForce Foundation announced it has partnered with WD-40 Brand and Advance Auto Parts on a scholarship program to support a new generation of trade professionals.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

WD-40 Brand will donate $25,000 to the TechForce Foundation, helping to fund 40 scholarships for those pursuing a career in skilled trades who are in need of financial support. Scholarship recipients will also receive additional resources and career development opportunities.

“WD-40 Brand has a long history of championing skilled trades and new generations of trade professionals through products, education, scholarships and other resources,” said Erin Bala, senior director of brand experience, engagement and innovation at WD-40 Company. “Now, more than ever, America needs young people to enter the skilled trades and we are honored to support TechForce and Advance in their mission to support students in their education and careers as professional technicians.”

Advertisement

Added Advance Strategic Store Operations Vice President and TechForce Board of Directors Chair Chris Blanchette, “Advance is proud to partner with WD-40 Brand and TechForce on this valuable scholarship opportunity. I started my professional career as an automotive technician and am incredibly thankful that TechForce, Advance and great partners like WD-40 Brand share a passion for attracting, educating and retaining men and women in the rewarding careers available in the automotive industry. Together, we look forward to solving for a critical need while launching the careers of aspiring technicians across the U.S.”

TechForce harnesses the collective resources of the transportation industry to develop tomorrow’s diverse workforce of qualified technicians by increasing awareness and enthusiasm for the skilled trades, providing resources to help access quality education for those with financial need and connecting future techs and industry members through mentorship and career development opportunities.

Advertisement

“We’re currently facing a shocking labor shortage in the skilled trades, with nearly five jobs for every new tech school graduate, making it critical to help aspiring trade professionals overcome financial barriers,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce. “The scholarship program creates a powerful opportunity to allow men and women to pursue a stable and rewarding career in the trades that have built our communities for centuries, while reducing the financial burden.”

As part of this partnership, from Dec 30. 2021 through Feb. 16, 2022, Advance will be offering WD-40 Multi-Use Product at a discounted price.

For more information, visit techforce.org/revup.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: G&C Auto Body Donates Recycled Rides to California Families

Consolidators: CARSTAR Wicklunds Donates Car to Kansas City Veteran

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business